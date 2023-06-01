An ER doctor vanished after leaving work in Missouri. Nine days later, a kayaker found him dead in Arkansas

Dr. John Forsyth worked as an emergency room physician in Cassville, Missouri. His body was found in a lake in northwest Arkansas.

 Cassville Missouri Police/AP

(CNN) — Emergency room physician John Forsyth sent a text to his fiancée in the early morning hours of May 21. He’d just finished his overnight shift at the hospital, he told her, and would see her in a little bit.

Then he abruptly stopped responding to messages, said his brother, Richard Forsyth. And that’s the last time his loved ones heard from him.