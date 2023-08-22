One student was killed and 23 were injured -- including one with life-threatening injuries -- after a school bus crash on the first day of school in Clark County, Ohio.

The accident occurred on state Route 41 in German Township, Ohio, on Tuesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

