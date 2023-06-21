(CNN) — Barry Jones is making up for almost three decades of lost time by reconnecting with family and friends after spending 29 years on death row.

Jones, 64, was released from an Arizona prison last week, just in time to celebrate Father’s Day with his now-adult children, CNN affiliate KNXV reported. “It is an incredible feeling to be back in the arms of my family after 29 years,” Jones said in a statement after his release.