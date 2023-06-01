An 85-year-old man and a passerby detected a fire at a New Jersey home and teamed up to wake the sleeping family inside

 From SoBrunswickPD/Twitter

(CNN) — An 85-year-old man and a passerby in a New Jersey neighborhood are being hailed for their quick action after spotting smoke coming from a home and alerting the sleeping family inside of the danger.

Santo Livio, a longtime early-riser, was checking his front yard around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when he noticed puffs of what looked like smoke coming from a nearby garage, the South Brunswick Township Police Department said in a statement.