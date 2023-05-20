(CNN) — Dr. Scott Atlas, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, was met with a flurry of boos, jeers and chants as he delivered a keynote speech during the graduation ceremony for the New College of Florida Friday night, amid a contentious conservative government takeover of the college.

The commencement comes just months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis replaced nearly half of the liberal arts college’s board of trustees with conservative allies as part of a larger effort to suppress educational programs focused on diversity, inclusion and gender exploration and expression.