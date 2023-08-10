Human rights lawyer Jared Genser talks to Christiane Amanpour about his client Siamak Namazi, who, after more than seven years imprisoned in Iran, has been released from Tehran's Evin prison and is now under house arrest.

(CNN) — Five Americans who had been imprisoned in Iran are now under house arrest – the first step in a deal between the United States and Iran that would include making $6 billion in Iranian funds more accessible to Tehran in exchange for their return to the US.

Four of the Americans – Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and a fourth American who has not been identified publicly – were moved out of Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison on Thursday, the White House confirmed. The fifth American, who also has not been publicly identified, was already under house arrest, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

CNN’s Ana Bickford contributed to this report.