The US Women's National Team enters the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as the two-time defending champion and arguably the favorite to win an unprecedented third consecutive title. CNN's Amanda Davies reports.

Auckland, New Zealand (CNN) — American soccer fans have flocked to Australia and New Zealand to cheer on the US National Women’s Team (USNWT) as they attempt a historic “threepeat”, but not many can say they have been in the crowds as often as Jessica Malone.

New Zealand is now the 19th country Philadelphia resident, geologist and Women’s World Cup superfan Malone has visited for a soccer game. It’s also her fourth World Cup.