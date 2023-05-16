Hong Kong (CNN) — The elderly American citizen sentenced to life in prison by a Chinese court Monday on spying charges is a veteran leader of several pro-Beijing groups in the United States, who has rubbed shoulders for years with senior Chinese government officials, CNN reporting and research has found.

The court in eastern China that sentenced John Shing-Wan Leung, 78, did not provide additional details on the espionage charges or Leung’s personal background, apart from his US passport and Hong Kong ID numbers and date of birth.

