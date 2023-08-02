Fitch Ratings downgraded US long-term debt to AA+, citing this spring's debt ceiling standoff as a major reason. Here's what happened the last time the country's credit was downgraded in 2011.

New York (CNN) — Fitch Ratings downgraded US long-term debt late on Tuesday from AAA to AA+, citing this spring’s debt ceiling standoff as a major reason.

That’s a huge blow to the US. The global financial system relies on the promise that the US government will always pay back its debts. That trust makes the US dollar the most widely held currency worldwide. This downgrade threatens to complicate that.