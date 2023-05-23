Amanda Gorman’s Biden inauguration poem was moved out of an elementary library at a Miami-Dade school after a parent complained

Amanda Gorman recited her poem "The Hill We Climb" during President Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington in January 2021.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

(CNN) — “The Hill We Climb,” the poem written by Amanda Gorman for President Joe Biden’s inauguration, was moved out of the elementary section of one Miami-Dade County public school, the district confirmed Tuesday. It remains available to older children.

A parent of a student at Bob Graham Education Center – a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Miami Lakes – objected to the poem, for which they erroneously listed Oprah Winfrey as the author/publisher, documents obtained by the Florida Freedom to Read Project show.