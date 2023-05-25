Hong Kong (CNN) — More than two years after the rotting foot of an alleged swindler washed ashore on an Australian beach, a coroner has delivered her findings in a case that has long captivated the country.

New South Wales deputy state coroner Elizabeth Ryan found Thursday that despite fanciful theories that self-declared financial consultant Melissa Caddick may have evaded authorities by faking her own death, the evidence suggests that she is indeed dead.