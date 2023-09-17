CNN reporter shares how teens were able to escape
Video play button

(CNN) — All nine teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, Sunday evening were captured Monday morning, police said, after a multiagency search that prompted school closures and warnings to the surrounding community.

The teens, ages 15 to 17, broke out of the Abraxas Academy juvenile detention center by overpowering two prison employees and taking their keys, said David Beohm, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police troop in Reading.

CNN’s Michelle Watson and Lechelle Benken contributed to this report.