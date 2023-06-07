Alert level lowered for Hawaii’s erupting Kilauea volcano as thousands watch the dazzling display

(CNN) — US officials lowered the warning level for Hawaii’s erupting Kīlauea volcano on Thursday, saying the burst of lava spewing from within one of its craters has lowered.

The volcano began erupting before sunrise on Wednesday with a burst of lava spewing from within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park – home to two of the world’s most active volcanoes, Kīlauea and Mauna Loa. Officials highlighted a number of safe locations for the thousands who were expected to flock to the area to take in the magnificent view.