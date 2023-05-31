(CNN) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed a bill barring transgender athletes at public colleges and universities from competing in sports that align with their gender identities, as GOP-controlled assemblies across the US continue their pursuit of legislation placing limits on transgender people.

In a statement about the bill signing, Ivey, a Republican, touted the legislation as a step toward “protecting female athletes at all levels and upholding the integrity of athletics.”

CNN’s Devan Cole, Caroline Kelly and Kelsie Smith contributed to this report.