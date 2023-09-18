A band director was tased and arrested after he disregarded police requests to stop his band's performance after a high school football game in Alabama.

(CNN) — A band director was tased and arrested when he disregarded police requests to stop his band’s performance after a high school football game, according to a Birmingham Police Department spokesperson.

The incident occurred Thursday following a win by Minor High School at PD Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham, said police. Birmingham police officers started clearing out the stadium when the game ended and noticed “both schools’ bands still performing,” said spokesperson Truman Fitzgerald in a statement.