Airport worker ‘ingested’ into plane engine in Texas died by suicide, medical examiner’s office says

A file photo of a Delta Airlines passenger jet seen on the ground at San Antonio International Airport in Texas.

 Robert Alexander/Archive Photos/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — A ground worker who was “ingested” into a plane’s engine at San Antonio International Airport Friday died by suicide, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of death for David Renner, 27, is listed as blunt and sharp force injuries. The manner of death is listed as suicide, an office assistant for the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told CNN in a phone call.