Oakland, California, is facing double-digit rises in crimes like robbery and rape in the past year. The situation has grown so dire, according to some residents, that the local NAACP chapter has called for a state of emergency. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.

Oakland, California (CNN) — After 60-year-old retiree David Schneider was shot and killed here while trimming a tree in his yard, his neighbor, Toni Bird, said she retreated indoors.

“People aren’t feeling safe out of their house,” she said. “It makes sense that you would want to protect your house then, right? You would barricade it.”