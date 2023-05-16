(CNN) — Rescue groups are bracing for “a large scale loss of life” in Myanmar, one aid agency has warned, after powerful Cyclone Mocha slammed into its west coast, ripping down houses and uprooting trees in one of the strongest storms to ever hit the country.

Mocha barreled into Myanmar’s coast on Sunday, collapsing houses, felling trees, bringing down telephone poles and severely compromising communication lines in conflict-racked Rakhine state, home to hundreds of thousands of displaced people.