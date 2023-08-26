CNN's Matthew Chance visits a makeshift memorial outside the Wagner group's offices in St. Petersburg where people have placed items to honor Yevgeny Prigozhin as word of his presumed death spreads.

(CNN) — The wreckage of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Embraer private jet has been cleared from the crash site, and the flight recorders have been recovered, but the metaphorical smoke has yet to clear in Moscow after the presumed death of the Wagner mercenary boss.

We still do not know what brought down Prigozhin’s Embraer Legacy 600 – expert analysis points to the possibility of an explosion – and we may never know. To use an inexact term, the biggest black box in this aviation catastrophe is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s apparatus of state, which is not known for its transparency.