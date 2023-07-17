OR: DEATHS OF 4 WOMEN LINKED
(CNN) — After months of probing and multiple investigations, authorities in northwestern Oregon now believe the mysterious deaths of four young women are connected, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The bodies of the four women, ranging from 22 to 31 years old, were all discovered earlier this year, and the cause and manner of their deaths has yet to be determined by the state’s medical examiner, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.