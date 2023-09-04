Time to "sink or swim" as students with ADHD head back to school amidst medication shortage
(CNN) — Earlier this year, Clara Pitts got the news she was hoping for: She had been accepted to her dream school, Brigham Young University.

It was a feat made all the more joyful for Clara and her family because of what she overcame to get there: a diagnosis with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and in the last year, difficulty accessing medication for it.