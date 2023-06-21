Additional vessels join search after more noises were heard Wednesday during operation to find manned submersible

From left, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush.

 Obtained by CNN

(CNN) — The massive operation to find a missing submersible with five people aboard is focused on areas where more banging sounds were picked up Wednesday in the remote North Atlantic Ocean, sparking hope in some quarters even as the craft’s oxygen wanes.

The operation was still a “search and rescue mission, 100%,” US Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick stressed Wednesday. It remains unclear whether the noises are from the missing submersible, he said. Naval experts were analyzing tapes of the sounds in an attempt to determine their origin.

