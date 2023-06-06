A woman has been taken into custody 4 days after Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens was fatally shot after knocking on neighbor’s door. Here’s what we know

It’s been four days since 35-year-old Ajike “AJ” Owens was shot and killed in central Florida after knocking on a neighbor’s door.

 Ben Crump Law

(CNN) — A woman was taken into custody Tuesday night in connection with the death of 35-year-old Ajike “AJ” Owens, who was fatally shot last week in central Florida after knocking on a neighbor’s door, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods told reporters Monday his office was rigorously investigating the case, and that authorities were working to determine “whether the deadly force was justified or not.”

