Police describe how woman escaped kidnapper's makeshift prison
Video play button

(CNN) — After a woman escaped from a makeshift “dungeon” made of cinder blocks in a man’s Oregon home, the FBI says it is looking for additional victims in other states.

The man, 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi, is in federal custody for kidnapping across state lines after a woman from Seattle escaped from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, according to a news release from the FBI Portland Field Office. The woman also claimed she was sexually assaulted, the FBI said.