A woman claims James Brown was murdered and has given potential evidence to prosecutors. It’s since disappeared

Atlanta (CNN) — Three years ago at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, a prosecutor stood over a table, cataloguing items in evidence bags.

“This right here is the shoe,” Assistant District Attorney Michael Sprinkel said in an internal video of the inventory session obtained by CNN through an open-records request. “This is the untested shoe that was believed to be worn in the hospital room on the night of James Brown’s death.”