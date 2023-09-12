Video shows moment escaped Pennsylvania killer is captured
Video play button

(CNN) — The manhunt for a convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison outside Philadelphia has come to an end after nearly two weeks, with authorities confirming Wednesday morning that Danelo Cavalcante was in custody.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers were searching for Cavalcante, 34, who escaped August 31 from Chester County Prison, where he was held after his conviction last month in the 2021 killing of his former girlfriend, Deborah Brandão.