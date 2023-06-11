A third of young men in Germany think violence against women is ‘acceptable,’ study finds

 Pranithan Chorruangsak/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — A third of young men in Germany find it acceptable to use violence against women, according to a new survey which has caused outrage among gender equality campaigners.

The survey was commissioned by children’s charity Plan International Germany. Its findings were published in regional newspaper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.