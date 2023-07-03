A Texas man who went missing as a teen 8 years ago was just found alive sleeping outside a church

Rudolph "Rudy" Farias has been found more than eight years after going missing, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.

 From Texas Center for the Missing

(CNN) — A Houston man who went missing as a teen more than eight years ago was found sleeping in front of a local church, according to police.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV had been missing since March 6, 2015, according to a missing persons flyer published by the Texas Center for the Missing.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Sarah Moon and Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report.