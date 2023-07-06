A Texas man reported missing as a teen 8 years ago has been at home with his mom all along, police say

Rudolph "Rudy" Farias was found sleeping outside a Houston church on June 29, more than eight years after he purportedly went missing while walking his dogs.

 Texas Center For The Missing

(CNN) — A Texas man reported missing eight years ago as a teen actually returned home a day later and has been there all along with his mother, who deceived police by giving fake names and insisting he was gone in the years before his discovery last week at a Houston church, city police said Thursday.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, 25, returned home March 8, 2015, one day after he was reported missing, Lt. Christopher Zamora said in a news conference. While Houston officers had interacted since then with Farias and his mother, both provided fake names and dates of birth, misleading officers, he said.