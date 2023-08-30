Hear what father of Jacksonville shooter revealed to police
(CNN) — Despondent and bewildered, Jerrald Gallion’s family had no idea how to tell his 4-year-old daughter that her dad was never coming home again.

Gallion, 29, and his girlfriend had just walked into a Dollar General store in Florida when a gunman set on killing Black people opened fire on the young father, authorities said.

CNN’s Amanda Jackson and Sara Smart contributed to this report.