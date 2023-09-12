Here is what worries a storm chaser about Hurricane Lee
(CNN) — Hurricane Lee grew even larger on Tuesday and triggered a tropical storm watch for Bermuda as the cyclone’s potential impacts begin to come into focus for the island and beyond.

Lee, a Category 3 hurricane Tuesday afternoon, was centered about 545 miles south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

CNN’s Taylor Ward contributed to this report.