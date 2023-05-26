(CNN) — A small high school in rural Texas has postponed its graduation ceremony after an end-of-year review revealed only five of the school’s 33 seniors had met the requirements to graduate, according to the school district’s superintendent.

“Marlin High School has announced that high school graduation will be rescheduled for June,” the Marlin Independent School District said in a letter posted on Facebook. “The decision by the high school to postpone graduation will provide more time for students to meet necessary requirements for graduation.”