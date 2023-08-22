Rudy Giuliani has surrendered at Fulton County jail and will be booked on 13 charges in the Georgia election subversion case. The former New York mayor has agreed to a $150,000 bond.

(CNN) — A parade of Donald Trump’s co-defendants setting bond and surrendering at an Atlanta jail is beating a path of accountability that the ex-president and kingpin of the alleged election-meddling conspiracy will follow on one of the most jarring days in presidential history on Thursday.

But Trump’s fresh attacks on prosecutors and legal maneuvers by some of his ex-aides are underscoring their belief that the law can be defied and that there shouldn’t be consequences for subverting democracy – the same attitude that fueled Trump’s false claims of victory in 2020 and still drive his actions as he seeks a White House return. This is especially concerning given that Trump, despite deciding to skip Wednesday’s first primary debate, has a strong chance of becoming the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2024.