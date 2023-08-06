'24/7 cuddle care': Walrus calf rescued after wandering alone
(CNN) — A rare walrus calf is under 24/7 cuddle care after he was found wandering alone in northern Alaska last week.

The Pacific walrus calf, estimated to be about a month old, arrived at the Alaska SeaLife Center on August 1 after being spotted on Alaska’s North Slope, about four miles inland from the Beaufort Sea, according to the Alaska SeaLife Center.

