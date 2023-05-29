A raccoon was euthanized and tested for rabies after it was brought to a Maine pet store and customers kissed it

(CNN) — A raccoon was euthanized and tested negative for rabies after it was brought to Maine a pet store for a nail trim, officials said, potentially exposing customers who kissed the animal to the dangerous virus.

A woman brought the young raccoon to the store in Auburn on Tuesday, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a post on Facebook.