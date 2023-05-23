(CNN) — A popular restaurant in Orlando that hosts drag brunches filed a lawsuit Monday against Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, claiming it lost business because of a new law signed last week that has been widely interpreted by LGBTQ advocates as a crackdown on drag shows.

The owner of Hamburger Mary’s Orlando says their First Amendment rights were violated when DeSantis last week signed a bill, SB 1438, restricting the attendance of children at certain performances, according to the lawsuit. The restaurant is asking the court to block the implementation of the law.

CNN’s Jeremy Ryan contributed to this report.