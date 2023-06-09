A new supernova has appeared in the night sky

The Gemini North telescope captured an image of a bright new supernova in the Pinwheel Galaxy.

 International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA

(CNN) — A sparkling new supernova has appeared in the night sky, and a telescope atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii was perfectly poised to capture the aftermath of the cosmic burst.

The supernova was first spotted within the spiral arms of the Pinwheel Galaxy by Japanese astronomer Koichi Itagaki on May 19. Itagaki, an avid supernova hunter, has discovered more than 80 of the stellar explosions using his observatory in the mountains outside Yamagata, Japan.