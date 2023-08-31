In this week's episode of Unfiltered, SE Cupp points to a number of Republicans — including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — who have been sued for defamation, arguing that many characters on the right want to be the only arbiters of speech.

(CNN) — It turns out that there is a heavy price for trying to steal votes, defaming defenseless election workers and invading the US Capitol to try to thwart a democratic transfer of presidential power. And accountability is moving ever closer to Donald Trump.

America’s judicial system is accelerating its effort to punish the ex-president, his acolytes and supporters who tried to subvert the 2020 election, in the process becoming the primary vehicle shoring up the country’s still-threatened democracy.