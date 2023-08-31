CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman weighs in on former President Donald Trump's deposition released in the New York attorney general's civil fraud lawsuit and shares what stood out to her.

(CNN) — It turns out that there is a heavy price for trying to steal votes, defaming defenseless election workers and invading the US Capitol to try to thwart a democratic transfer of presidential power. And accountability is moving ever closer to Donald Trump.

America’s judicial system is accelerating its effort to punish the ex-president, his acolytes and supporters who tried to subvert the 2020 election, in the process becoming the primary vehicle shoring up the country’s still-threatened democracy.