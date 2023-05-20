(CNN) — A 20-year-old woman who had been missing for more than a week in western Texas was found dead Saturday, and a man has been arrested in connection with her killing, police said.

Madeline Pantoja was reported missing on May 11, vanishing with her phone and car still at her home in Midland, according to the Midland Police Department. Her disappearance kick-started a dayslong search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.