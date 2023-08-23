RAW: CA: DEADLY MASS SHOOTING/"HORRIBLE AND TRAGIC"
(CNN) — A husband in the midst of divorce proceedings went to a Southern California bar where his wife was dining on Wednesday and shot her before opening fire at random, killing three people and injuring six others before he was killed by law enforcement, Orange County officials said.

John Snowling, 59, entered the Cook’s Corner bar in Orange County around 7 p.m. local time armed with two guns, Orange County Sheriff-Coroner Don Barnes said in a news conference Thursday. There was no argument between Snowling and his soon-to-be ex-wife before he shot her and a woman she was eating with, Barnes said.

