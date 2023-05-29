(CNN) — A Maine state trooper shot at a man’s truck as he drove toward the Canadian border and refused to stop after the trooper observed a sign on the vehicle indicating the driver had an explosive inside, police say.

The trooper first tried to stop the vehicle as it was heading north on Interstate 95 at around 10:39 a.m. Monday in Houlton, Maine, according to a statement from Maine State Police. The statement did not say why the trooper initially attempted to stop the truck.