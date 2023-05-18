(CNN) — A liquor store clerk schemed, stole and tried to cash out a winning $3 million lottery ticket, a Massachusetts county prosecutor said, before investigators – helped by technology – launched a hunt for the rightful winner.

Now, the clerk, Carly Nunes, 23, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, has been indicted by a grand jury on one count each of larceny from a building, attempted larceny, presentation of a false claim and witness intimidation, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said. The grand jury also indicted Nunes’ coworker Joseph Reddem, 32, of Manchester, New Hampshire, on one count of attempted extortion.