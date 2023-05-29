A lifeguard shortage is sparking safety concerns as the summer swimming season kicks off

An empty lifeguard chair stands at Coney Island, one of New York City's most popular beach destinations, on June 29, 2022.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(CNN) — As people flock to beaches, lakes and pools this Memorial Day to celebrate the unofficial start of summer, the swimmers are here – but the lifeguards aren’t. At least, that’s what some parks departments and agencies around the country are saying as they scramble to find and keep lifeguards on duty for the season.

In New York, it takes around 1,400 lifeguards to keep the city’s beaches and pools fully staffed, and officials are feeling the staffing strain.

CNN’s Liam Reilly and Polo Sandoval contributed to this report.