(CNN) — A Houston-area man was arrested Thursday and federally charged with the sexual exploitation of children for obtaining explicit images and videos of women throughout the United States, many of whom were minors, and using them for extortion, according to a criminal complaint.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Andrew Venegas, had advertised his content to others online “at least” since the summer of 2022 and specifically offered “content depicting minors under the age of 18,” according to the affidavit.