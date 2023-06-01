(CNN) — A New York gynecologist who was accused by a woman of secretly using his own sperm to impregnate multiple patients died in an aircraft crash Sunday.

Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester, New York, died when the experimental aircraft he was a passenger in crashed into a pasture in western New York, according to a news release from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office. The aircraft’s pilot, 70-year-old Earl J. Luce Jr., was also killed, the sheriff’s office said.

