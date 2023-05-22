A Florida man’s arm was amputated after he was attacked by a 10-foot alligator

A team works to capture an alligator they believe attacked a man, causing him to lose his arm.

 WBBH

(CNN) — A 23-year-old man has lost his arm after he was attacked by an alligator near a pond behind a bar in southwest Florida early Sunday morning, officials say.

“The responding crew treated a male patient who had an above the elbow amputation of his upper right extremity. Bystanders applied a tourniquet to the patient before we arrived,” Charlotte County Fire & EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn said in a statement.

