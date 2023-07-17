A flood of evidence has come in since suspect’s arrest in Gilgo Beach serial killings cold case, DA says

(CNN) — Authorities have received a flood of evidence and information related to the suspect charged in some of the Gilgo Beach killings since his arrest, the Suffolk County District Attorney told CNN on Monday.

“We feel we can prove these three murders,” Ray Tierney said on “CNN This Morning.”

CNN’s Emma Tucker, Ray Sanchez, Nicole Grether and Beth English contributed to this report.