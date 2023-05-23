(CNN) — A Massachusetts father and son were sentenced in federal court on Monday for a scheme that saw the pair illegally claim more than $20 million in lottery winnings and lie on their tax returns to dodge more than $6 million in federal taxes, prosecutors said.

Ali Jaafar, 63, was sentenced to five years in prison while his 29-year-old son Yousef Jaafar was sentenced to 50 months in prison, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a Monday news release. They were also ordered to pay over $6 million in restitution and forfeit their profits from the scheme.

CNN’s Michelle Watson contributed to this report.