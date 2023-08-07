Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie gives his take on the latest news surrounding the legal issues of his GOP opponent, former President Donald Trump.

(CNN) — A whirl of developments in a quartet of cases in four separate cities encapsulate the vast legal quagmire swamping Donald Trump and threatening to overwhelm the entire 2024 presidential campaign.

But Monday’s hectic lawyering was just a tame preview of next year when the ex-president and current Republican front-runner may be constantly shuttling between courtroom criminal trials and the campaign trail.